School bursar x2 (Harare)
Job Description
The incumbent will be responsible for keeping the Hermann Gmeiner Primary School –Waterfalls financial records updated, preparing reports and reconciling bank statements.
(Job Ref: HGGS/25/10/23)
Duties and Responsibilities
- Producing monthly management accounts,
- Preparation of monthly bank and cash reconciliation statements
- Preparation of the monthly financial reports as may be required.
- Maintenance and review of monthly cashbooks.
- Preparation of budgets.
- Cash flow management.
- Ledger reconciliations.
- Checking the quality of data before input into the accounting system.
- Being the financial advisor to the school management in terms of finance and admin related issues.
- Checking on adequacy of supporting documentations on payments before submission to the signatories.
- Maintain the asset register.
- Compares daily receipts to the banking sheet and authorize before banking takes place.
- Overall in charge of the school finance department.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Diploma in Accounting/ equivalent Professional Qualifications such as CIS ,CIMA,ACCA
- A degree will be an added advantage
- At least 3 years working experience in an Accounting environment.
- Knowledge of Accounting Packages.
- A candidate with Strong Excel skills; Organized; Team Player who can work with minimum supervision with Good communication skills and an aptitude for Numbers is what we are looking for.
Other
How to Apply
If you believe you are the right candidate for any of the above position, please send your detailed curriculum vitae (CV), and photocopies of academic certificates. Applications including at least three traceable referees should be sent to: Resourcing.SOS@sos-zimbabwe.org
- Applications should be submitted electronically indicating the position you are applying for in the subject line and send to the address given. Please not applications will be screened as they come in and suitable candidates will be shortlisted for selection process.
- Parallel to technical competence, recruitment, selection and hiring decisions will give due emphasize to assessing candidates value congruence and thorough background checks, police clearance reference check processes.
NB: Applications that are late do not have a CV or certificates attached will be disqualified. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. E-mail applications should bear the job reference number of the position in the subject line of the email.
Deadline: 31 October 2023
SOS Children's Villages Zimbabwe
Established in 1949, SOS Children's Villages International (CVI) is a dynamic, international social development organization working globally to meet the needs and protect the interests and rights of children without parental care and those who are at the risk of losing it.
SOS Children's Villages Association of Zimbabwe is a member of SOS International - a worldwide children's social welfare organisation, providing vulnerable children without homes with a family home and educational opportunities as well as strengthening families to reduce poverty.