School bursar x2 (Harare)

Job Description

The incumbent will be responsible for keeping the Hermann Gmeiner Primary School –Waterfalls financial records updated, preparing reports and reconciling bank statements.

(Job Ref: HGGS/25/10/23)

Duties and Responsibilities

Producing monthly management accounts,

Preparation of monthly bank and cash reconciliation statements

Preparation of the monthly financial reports as may be required.

Maintenance and review of monthly cashbooks.

Preparation of budgets.

Cash flow management.

Ledger reconciliations.

Checking the quality of data before input into the accounting system.

Being the financial advisor to the school management in terms of finance and admin related issues.

Checking on adequacy of supporting documentations on payments before submission to the signatories.

Maintain the asset register.

Compares daily receipts to the banking sheet and authorize before banking takes place.

Overall in charge of the school finance department.

Qualifications and Experience

A Diploma in Accounting/ equivalent Professional Qualifications such as CIS ,CIMA,ACCA

A degree will be an added advantage

At least 3 years working experience in an Accounting environment.

Knowledge of Accounting Packages.

A candidate with Strong Excel skills; Organized; Team Player who can work with minimum supervision with Good communication skills and an aptitude for Numbers is what we are looking for.

Other

How to Apply

If you believe you are the right candidate for any of the above position, please send your detailed curriculum vitae (CV), and photocopies of academic certificates. Applications including at least three traceable referees should be sent to: Resourcing.SOS@sos-zimbabwe.org