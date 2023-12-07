Secretary: Clerical (Harare)
ZIMCARE TRUST
Job Description
Responsible for manning the front office and assisting the bursar with clerical duties.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Receiving visitors.
- Receipting.
- Maintaining stork registers.
Qualifications and Experience
- 'O' level pass is a requirement.
- Diploma in secretarial studies.
- An accounting qualification is an added advantage.
- Police clearance is a must.
Other
How to Apply
Send a detailed CV and copies of all academic and professional qualifications to: zimcarerecruitment@gmail.com.
Deadline: 08 December 2023
