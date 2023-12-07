Pindula|Search Pindula
ZIMCARE TRUST

Secretary: Clerical (Harare)

Dec. 08, 2023
Job Description

Responsible for manning the front office and assisting the bursar with clerical duties.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Receiving visitors.
  • Receipting.
  • Maintaining stork registers.

Qualifications and Experience

  • 'O' level pass is a requirement.
  • Diploma in secretarial studies.
  • An accounting qualification is an added advantage.
  • Police clearance is a must.

Other

How to Apply

Send a detailed CV and copies of all academic and professional qualifications to: zimcarerecruitment@gmail.com.

Deadline: 08 December 2023

ZIMCARE TRUST

ZIMCARE is a non-profit making organisation registered under the Private Voluntary Organisation Act (Chapter 17:05) with the mandate of caring and creating enabling learning environment for children with intellectual challenges in Zimbabwe so that they can realise their full potential. The private voluntary organisation supporting people with mental health challenges in Zimbabwe.

Address: https://zimcaretrust.org/

 

