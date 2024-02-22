Senior Accountant (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity has risen for a suitably qualified and self-driven individual to join a vibrant & fast-growing warehousing and distribution company for fruit & vegetables for a Senior Accountant position. The successful candidate will be responsible for driving business performance by providing administrative, budgeting, and financial reporting support to the organization through the production of the company's financial reports and the fulfillment of other obligations such as tax and statutory reporting to satisfy stakeholder’s needs and expectations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintenance of general ledgers, ensuring all processing for the month is done within pre-circulated reporting deadlines for the month, quarter, half year, and year-end.

Produce timely, accurate, and relevant monthly management accounts information including commentary on significant areas and variances from budgets.

Ensure that all processing cashbooks; accounts payable and accounts receivable is done on time, reviewed, and followed up.

Recommend, maintain, and constantly review a system of policies and procedures that impose an adequate level of control over management accounting activities.

Take a lead role in the preparation and presentation of year-end financial statements.

Ensure that all tax and regulatory reporting requirements are met within the stipulated timelines.

Attending to general banking and finance activities.

Develop and maintain effective and professional working relationships with all levels of staff within the organization.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Accounting/ Finance from a reputable institution.

ACCA/CIS/ CIMA.

Good working knowledge of accounting packages such as Pastel.

At least 4 years’ experience in an Accountant role in an FMCG environment.

Experience in financial and management reporting is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates who possess the qualifications and experience should send their detailed CVs to: recruitmentzim2024@gmail.com with the title Senior Accountant in the subject line.

Deadline: 28 February 2024