Senior Finance Officer (Rutenga, Mwenezi)

Job Description

The National Biotechnology Authority is looking for a Senior Finance Officer who is immediately available to fill in the position at our Mapfura Plant in Rutenga, Mwenezi.

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparing monthly, quarterly and annual financial reports for the plant. (Statement of financial position, statement of comprehensive income and cash flow statement).

Providing full accounting services for the plant including preparation of estimates, costing sheets, budgetary control and final accounts for the plant.

Review costs and prices on a regular basis and ensure the set targets are meet.

Approve production orders and ensure variances are investigated and explained daily.

Prepare monthly variance reports and recommend ways of closing performance gap.

Ensure efficient use of resources by the business and implement cost containment strategies.

Monitoring the financial information system to ensure that timely and accurate information is provided for decision making.

Management of fixed assets.

Reconcile all control accounts

Monitoring plant wages and petty cash..

Stock control.

Analyse financial trends.

Conduct risk analysis.

Assist with the preparation of board reports and packs.

Any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Accounting degree/ACCA/CA/CIS.

Must have 5 years proven work experience as Senior Accountant.

Knowledge of Business and financial systems/ Accounting in the manufacturing sector.

Skills to monitor financial systems and reconcile accounts.

Pastel Experience.

Excellent organizational and time-management skills.

Problem-solving attitude with an eye for detail.

Ability to prioritize and deliver on tight deadlines.

Confidentiality.

Strong communication skills.

Clean class four driver’s license.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit their applications and a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: vacancies@nba.ac.zw clearly labelled Senior Finance Officer - Rutenga, Mwenezi.

Deadline: 05 January 2024