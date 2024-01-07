Senior Finance Officer (Rutenga, Mwenezi)
National Biotechnology Authority
Job Description
The National Biotechnology Authority is looking for a Senior Finance Officer who is immediately available to fill in the position at our Mapfura Plant in Rutenga, Mwenezi.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Preparing monthly, quarterly and annual financial reports for the plant. (Statement of financial position, statement of comprehensive income and cash flow statement).
- Providing full accounting services for the plant including preparation of estimates, costing sheets, budgetary control and final accounts for the plant.
- Review costs and prices on a regular basis and ensure the set targets are meet.
- Approve production orders and ensure variances are investigated and explained daily.
- Prepare monthly variance reports and recommend ways of closing performance gap.
- Ensure efficient use of resources by the business and implement cost containment strategies.
- Monitoring the financial information system to ensure that timely and accurate information is provided for decision making.
- Management of fixed assets.
- Reconcile all control accounts
- Monitoring plant wages and petty cash..
- Stock control.
- Analyse financial trends.
- Conduct risk analysis.
- Assist with the preparation of board reports and packs.
- Any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Accounting degree/ACCA/CA/CIS.
- Must have 5 years proven work experience as Senior Accountant.
- Knowledge of Business and financial systems/ Accounting in the manufacturing sector.
- Skills to monitor financial systems and reconcile accounts.
- Pastel Experience.
- Excellent organizational and time-management skills.
- Problem-solving attitude with an eye for detail.
- Ability to prioritize and deliver on tight deadlines.
- Confidentiality.
- Strong communication skills.
- Clean class four driver’s license.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants should submit their applications and a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: vacancies@nba.ac.zw clearly labelled Senior Finance Officer - Rutenga, Mwenezi.
Deadline: 05 January 2024
