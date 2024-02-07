Pindula|Search Pindula
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Senior Internal Auditor (Harare)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Feb. 13, 2024
Job Description

Old Mutual is a firm believer in the African opportunity and our diverse talent reflects this.

This role is responsible for delivering audit assignments in time and in accordance with Group Internal Audit methodology and as per agreed quality standards.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Leads the execution of audit assignments across different Business Units and provides an independent opinion on the risk and control environment.   
  • Performs audit planning risk assessments and leads team briefings ahead of undertaking audit engagements.
  • Evaluates adequacy and effectiveness of controls, processes and policies and provides value adding feedback to management.
  • Profiles clear audit findings for review and drafts the Audit Report relating to work conducted and in accordance with GIA reporting standards.
  • Maintains, on an on-going basis, the GIA ’s Quality Assurance and Improvement Program (QAIP).
  • Manages assignment budgets (time, finance, staffing) in line with approved audit annual plans.
  • Supervises on an ongoing basis, the audit planning and fieldwork processes for individual audit assignments in line with the GIA Methodology and the provisions of the International Professional Practices Framework of the Institute of Internal Auditors.
  • Supervises the performance of follow-up reviews on action plans agreed between Management and GIA.
  • Coordinates audit activities in different assurance teams such as IT auditors, Risk Teams and Group Forensics. 

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor Of Accountancy  (Required), Bachelors Degree (B)  (Required).
  • Must have a business degree.  
  • Other relevant professional qualification advantageous – e.g. CIA, CISA, ICAZ, ACCA, CIMA.
  • Professional Affiliation – e.g. Member of the Institute of Internal Auditors.
  • At least 5 years’ experience in Internal Auditing; and
  • Knowledge of Data analytics tools.

Skills:

  • Action Planning, Audit Engagements, Auditing, Audit Methodology, Audit Planning, Audit Reporting, Budgeting, Business, Business Units, Communication, Corporate Governance, Customer Follow-Ups, Data Analysis, Data Analytics, External Audit, Finance, Forensic Sciences, Internal Auditing, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, People Management, Quality Evaluation, Risk Assessments, Strategic Decisions, Strategic Planning.

Other

How to Apply

Click here to apply

Deadline: 13 February 2024

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

