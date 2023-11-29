Site Clerk
Glenrise
Job Description
An established organization in mining and construction seeks to recruit suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Purchasing and Supply/Construction Management/Quantity Surveying.
- At least 2 years proven working experience.
- Possesses strong written and verbal communication skills.
- Good understanding of the NEC Construction CBA.
- Experience in the construction industry is an added advantage.
How to Apply
Suitably qualified candidates are invited to submit their application letter together with an updated CV to: ginvhumanresources@gmail.com with Job Title In The Subject Line Of The Email.
Deadline: 27 November 2023
Glenrise is service enabler which specialises in mining and mining support, civil and general works , procurement & resourcing construction and hospitality.
