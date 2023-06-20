VAT Officer (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post to support the Accounts department.

Duties and Responsibilities

Filing documents properly to support the VAT refunds claimed and BOE acquittals.

Label box/ soft copy files and place all financial documents in logical order.

Maintain all files of VAT and BOE documentation used on VAT returns submitted and foreign payment acquital.

Provide documents to auditors or staff when documents are required.

Ensure documents are returned and properly filed after auditors and staff review and verify.

Maintain handover register for the proper and timely issue and return of all financial documents.

Facilitate monthly VAT tax payments to the government in timely fashion - if necessary.

Provide support to Finance Controller at time of reconciling taxes from system to actual amount paid to the government.

Contribute to softy copy filing on the shared drive and participate in hard copy/ archiving as required.

Handle the responsibility of the assistant accountants as required.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in accounting or equivalent.

Postgraduate qualification in tax - VAT preferred.

2 years job related experience.

Good communication and presentation skills.

Well organized and ability to act in a professional and ethical manner.

Good skills in computer applications.

Knowledge of SAGE 300.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send CV and proof of qualifications to: tendai.kapenzi@greenfuel.co.zw

Deadline: 23 June 2023

