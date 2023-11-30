Vice President Finance, Trilogy: Remote (Chitungwiza)

Most companies consider being global and 100% remote a liability and are currently suffering through a transition forced on them by the pandemic. We’re different. In the early 2000s, we recognized that going global and remote was “The Future of Work” and went all-in. It is true that moving to a global, remote environment is really hard - you need to completely replace synchronous processes with asynchronous ones, verbal communication with written, and ambiguous goals with clear task assignment and quality expectations. But once you do all that, you can unlock a 24/7, 4-shift, 4x pace of execution.

You don’t need to be an asynchronous work expert. You simply need to be hard-working and hands-on, have solid accounting and finance fundamentals (US GAAP or IFRS), and love to automate and simplify processes. We will teach you the rest!

About Trilogy

Hundreds of software businesses run on the Trilogy Business Platform. For three decades, Trilogy has been known for 3 things: Relentlessly seeking top talent, Innovating new technology, and incubating new businesses. Our technological innovation is spearheaded by a passion for simple customer-facing designs. Our incubation of new businesses ranges from entirely new moon-shot ideas to rearchitecting existing projects for today's modern cloud-based stack. Trilogy is a place where you can be surrounded with great people, be proud of doing great work, and grow your career by leaps and bounds.

Working with Crossover

This is a full-time (40 hours per week), long-term position. The position is immediately available and requires entering into an independent contractor agreement with Crossover. The compensation level for this role is $100 USD/hour, which equates to $200,000 USD/year assuming 40 hours per week and 50 weeks per year. The payment period is weekly. Consult www.crossover.com/help-and-faqs for more details on this topic.

Duties and Responsibilities

Completing transactions, preparing reports, building quotes, invoices, and purchase orders, applying incoming payments, managing cash positions, and paying suppliers.

Leading with your finance systems expertise; you will guide the team with the finance systems experience you’ve gained over the years and simplify the most complex tasks.

Project managing the work of low-level managers; we lead by doing, not by being hands-off.

Overseeing steady-state operations; you will never stop improving quality and productivity with deep knowledge and hard evidence.

Qualifications and Experience

CPA, ACA, ACCA, CIMA, CFA, MBA, or equivalent.

Must have 5+ years of hands-on experience in all of the following areas: Accounts Payable (or PTP), Accounts Receivable (or OTC), Accounting (or RTR), Statutory/Management Reporting.

Recent experience as an auditor or controller (if you haven't posted a transaction, built a financial model, or automated a process within the last year, please do not apply).

Professional experience working with Netsuite.

Familiarity with generative AI tools (e.g. ChatGPT, Bard, Bing, Claude).

The ability to commit to 40 hours of work per week with a regular, predictable work schedule.

Other

