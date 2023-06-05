Deputy Chief Engineer (Grade: 5)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the above vacancy in the Roads Division of the Department of Works in City of Harare.

Assisting the Chief Engineer Roads in coordinating and directing the day to day operations of the Roads Division by ensuring that the City has functional safe roads, functional storm water run-off disposal system and uninterrupted traffic flow around the City.

Reporting To : Chief Engineer

: Chief Engineer Location: Cleveland House

Cleveland House Department: Works

Duties and Responsibilities

Planning, organizing, and coordination of road construction and maintenance programs.

Approval of engineering designs and specifications related to roads and storm water projects.

Ensuring that road projects are done on time and within budget provisions.

Management of the periodic and routine maintenance of roads infrastructure.

Coordination of the activities of the division with those of other departments or sister divisions to ensure effective resources utilization.

Assisting in formulation and review of policies, strategies and systems for the section.

Implementation of policies and strategies for the section.

Supervision and performance monitoring.

Ensuring robust controls and asset management.

Supervision of contractors.

Enforcement of SHE Standards.

Project management.

Quality Assurance.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering.

Corporate Membership of the Zimbabwe Institution of Engineers or other relevant Institution.

At least five (5) years working experience at a senior level in a diverse organization.

A post graduate qualification in management preferably MBA/MBL will be an added advantage.

Clean Class 4 Drivers Licence

Desired Competences:

Extensive knowledge of methods, equipment and materials used in road construction and maintenance operations;

Knowledge of principles and practices of employee supervision, including selection, work planning, organization, goal setting, performance review and evaluation, and employee training and discipline.

Basic knowledge of budget development, administration and ability to estimate resources required for road construction and maintenance work.

Contracts Administration

Computer applications related to the work.

Knowledge of Occupational Health & Safety procedures and environmental management concepts

Communicating effectively in oral and written forms.

Strong interpersonal skills & stakeholder management.

Compensation:

A competitive salary commensurate with the post and other benefits will be disclosed to successful candidates.

How to Apply

A written application letter together with a detailed curriculum vitae including certified copies of both educational and professional qualifications and three (3) traceable references should be submitted to:

The Acting Human Capital Director

Rowan Martin Building

P. O. Box 1680

HARARE

OR hand deliver to: Records Office, Basement, Room B38 at Rowan Martin Building.

NB: Clearly state on the envelope the position applied for & canvassing will disqualify applicants. City of Harare is an equal opportunities employer. Only short-listed applicants will be responded to.

Deadline: 05 June 2023