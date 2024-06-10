Senior Secretary
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned postion.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Acts as first point of contact for the Library Department and manages communication, including highly confidential information.
- Planning and diarizing appointments for the Librarian and Deputy Librarian.
- Typing and record keeping.
- Attending to incoming and outgoing telephone calls.
- Receiving papers for meetings and preparing files for the meetings.
- Making arrangements for meeting venues.
- Handling and sorting mail.
- Taking minutes.
- Photocopying and printing documents for the office.
- Performing any other duties as assigned from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum of a National Diploma in Secretarial Studies (HEXCO).
- At least five (5) Ordinary Level Passes including English Language.
- A minimum of three (3) years relevant post qualification experience in a similar position preferably in a Public/Private institution.
- Advanced computer skills including Microsoft Word, Excel, Power Point and Publisher
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
- Good organisation skills.
- Ability to handle confidential matters.
- Excellent attention to detail, including proof reading skills and the ability to maintain a high level of accuracy.
- Candidates must be of mature disposition with initiative, be able to work under pressure with minimum supervision and be proficient in English.
Other
How to Apply
Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: deputy.registrar@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:
The Deputy Registrar
Human Resources Section
Gwanda State University
Epoch Mine Campus
P O Box 30
Filabusi
The closing date for the receipt of applications is Friday, 14 June 2024.
The closing date for the receipt of applications is Friday, 14 June 2024.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Applicants who previously applied for the above posts should not apply.
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University is a state higher education institution that is in Gwanda, Zimbabwe. The university is temporarily at the former Epoch Mine in Gwanda whilst construction takes place. The main campus shall be on an 87 hectares (210 acres) site in Gwanda, with a 2.5 hectares (6.2 acres) farm at Filabusi.
Address: Epoch Mine Campus, P.O Box 30, Filabusi