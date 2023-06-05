Principal Town Planner: Environment & Research (Grade: 6)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the above mentioned vacancy in the Town Planning Division of the Department of Works in City of Harare.

Responsible for developing and reviewing Council Planning Policies relating to land use, transport, infrastructure and environment.

Reporting To: Chief Town Planner

Chief Town Planner Location: Cleveland House

Cleveland House Department: Works

Duties and Responsibilities

Developing and reviewing Town Planning Policy at a national, regional or local level, inrelation to planning, development and administration of planning function of the City including land use, transport, the local economy, green infrastructure, renewable energy, climate change and environmentally sensitive areas.

Assisting in the preparation of Local Plans and Master Plans.

Preparation and implementation of transport policies, housing policies, environmental policies and strategies to create an efficient transport network, livable settlements and sustainable cities.

Ensuring that built-up areas are attractive, safe and pleasant to live, work in and visit.

Working to energise places that have become run-down, spear-heading urban regeneration programmes.

Balancing the needs of a growing population with environmental impacts.

Conducting appropriate periodic research to inform Planning applications/ practice.

Consultations and negotiations with consultants and developers.

Enforcing planning controls for developments.

Preparing policy or guidance documents on how to manage historic environments, or refurbish or re-use listed buildings.

Producing planning submissions, appeals, design and access statements and other documents.

Running public consultations related to specific researches.

Keeping abreast with national rules and regulations with regard to land use and planning.

Researching available resources and using them to develop the city.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s Degree in Urban Planning or related field.

A Master’s Degree in Urban Planning or related field will be an added advantage.

A minimum of 5 years post qualification experience working in the public or private sector.

Membership of the Zimbabwe Institute of Rural and Urban Planners (ZIRUP), or any recognized Town Planning Institute a must.

Clean Class 4 Driver’s licence.a must.

Computer literate.

Desired Competences:

Project management experience.

Outstanding time management skills to meet deadlines.

Strong organisation skills with an ability to manage multiple projects and priorities.

Excellent communication both written and verbal with a high standard of report writing.

Good analytical skills.

Creative thinking and problem solver.

Outstanding IT skills in data management systems a variety of software packages.

Team Player.

Ability to manage stakeholders.

Compensation:

A competitive salary commensurate with the post and other benefits will be disclosed to successful candidates.

Other

How to Apply

A written application letter together with a detailed curriculum vitae including certified copies of both educational and professional qualifications and three (3) traceable references should be submitted to:

The Acting Human Capital Director

Rowan Martin Building

P. O. Box 1680

HARARE

OR hand deliver to: Records Office, Basement, Room B38 at Rowan Martin Building.

NB: Clearly state on the envelope the position applied for & canvassing will disqualify applicants. City of Harare is an equal opportunities employer. Only short-listed applicants will be responded to.

Deadline: 05 June 2023