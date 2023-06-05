Roads Technicians x3

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the above vacancies in the Roads Division of the Department of Works in the City of Harare. Job Purpose: Offers technical support in planning and coordination of road maintenance works.

Grade: 11/10/9

11/10/9 Reporting To : Engineer Zones

: Engineer Zones Location: Cleveland House

Cleveland House Department: Works

Duties and Responsibilities

Provides support to Engineers and Superintendents on road design, construction and maintenance activities of the Division.

Conducts road condition inspections/surveys to determine scope of works for road upgrading/ rehabilitation/ maintenance interventions.

Prepares detailed Bills of Quantities for new road construction or rehabilitation;

Assists in resource procurement and scheduling for zones/ area maintenance activities, tracking and reviewing work progress and ensuring that work is done to specifications.

Liaises with Supply Chain/ Finance on procurement and payment of ordered resources, produce and update the procurement schedule.

Contributes to the development and implementation of road safety policies and procedures.

Ensures compliance to SHE standards.

Qualifications and Experience

5 “O” Levels including English and Mathematics.

Certificate in Civil Engineering.

Class 4 driver’s license.

Minimum of 5 years’ relevant experience.

Skills And Competencies:

Knowledge of road construction/maintenance equipment, materials, methods and standards.

Project planning, organizing, implementation, evaluating and prioritizing skills.

General knowledge of budgeting techniques and ability to estimate resources.

required for road construction and maintenance works.

Using initiative and independent judgment within general policy guidelines.

Communicating effectively in oral and written forms.

Computer literacy.

Computer applications related to the work.

Compensation: A competitive salary commensurate with the post and other benefits will be disclosed to successful candidates.

Other

How to Apply

A written application letter together with a detailed curriculum vitae including certified copies of both educational and professional qualifications and three (3) traceable references should be submitted to:

The Acting Human Capital Director

Rowan Martin Building

P. O. Box 1680

HARARE

OR hand deliver to: Records Office, Basement, Room B38 at Rowan Martin Building.

NB: Clearly state on the envelope the position applied for & canvassing will disqualify applicants. City of Harare is an equal opportunities employer. Only short-listed applicants will be responded to.

Deadline: 05 June 2023