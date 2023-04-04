Zimbabwe Cabinet 2023

Following the 23-24 August 2023 elections, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced his new cabinet on 11 September 2023.
Cabinet 2023
|Ministry
|Minister
|Deputy
|Finance and Investment Promotion
|Professor Mthuli Ncube
|David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa
|War Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs
|Christopher Mutsvangwa
|Monica Mavhunga
|Youth Empowerment Development and Vocational Training
|Tino Machakaire
|Mpamanga Jnr
|Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture
|Kirsty Coventry
|Emily Jesaya
|Environment, Climate and Wildlife
|Mangaliso Ngobizitha Ndlovu
|John Paradza
|Tourism And Hospitality Industry
|Barbara Rwodzi
|Tongai Mnangagwa
|Defence, Security and War Veterans
|Oppah Kashiri
|Brig General Rtd Levy Mayihlome
|Women’s Affairs Community Small and Medium Enterprises
|Monica Mutsvangwa
|Jennifer Mhlanga
|Local Government and Public Works
|Winston Chitando
|
|Foreign Affairs and International Trade
|Frederick Shava
|
|Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage
|Kazembe Kazembe
|
|Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs
|Ziyambi Ziyambi
|Obert Mazungunye
|Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services
|Jenfan Muswere
|
|Information Communication Technology
|Tatenda Mavetera
|Dingimuzi Phuthi
|Mines and Mining Development
|Soda Zhemu
|
|Higher Education, Science and Technology Development
|Prof Dr Amon Murwira
|Simelizezwe Sibanda
|Primary and Secondary Education
|Torerayi Moyo
|Angeline Gata
|Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare
|July Moyo
|Dinha
|Industry and Commerce
|Dr Sithembiso Nyoni
|
|Transport and Infrastructural Development
|Felix Mhona
|
|Energy and Power Development
|Edgar Moyo
|
|National Housing and Social Amenities
|Daniel Garwe
|Yeukai Simbanegavi
|Lands Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development
|Dr Anxious Jongwe Masuka
|Vangelis Haritatos Davis Marapira
|Health and Child Care
|Douglas Mombeshora
|
|Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC)
|Lovemore Matuke
|
|Skills Audit and Development
|Prof Paul Mavima
|
