Zimbabwe Cabinet 2023

Following the 23-24 August 2023 elections, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced his new cabinet on 11 September 2023.

Cabinet 2023
Ministry Minister Deputy
Finance and Investment Promotion Professor Mthuli Ncube David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa
War Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs Christopher Mutsvangwa Monica Mavhunga
Youth Empowerment Development and Vocational Training Tino Machakaire Mpamanga Jnr
Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture Kirsty Coventry Emily Jesaya
Environment, Climate and Wildlife Mangaliso Ngobizitha Ndlovu John Paradza
Tourism And Hospitality Industry Barbara Rwodzi Tongai Mnangagwa
Defence, Security and War Veterans Oppah Kashiri Brig General Rtd Levy Mayihlome
Women’s Affairs Community Small and Medium Enterprises Monica Mutsvangwa Jennifer Mhlanga
Local Government and Public Works Winston Chitando
Foreign Affairs and International Trade Frederick Shava
Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Kazembe Kazembe
Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi Obert Mazungunye
Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Jenfan Muswere
Information Communication Technology Tatenda Mavetera Dingimuzi Phuthi
Mines and Mining Development Soda Zhemu
Higher Education, Science and Technology Development Prof Dr Amon Murwira Simelizezwe Sibanda
Primary and Secondary Education Torerayi Moyo Angeline Gata
Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare July Moyo Dinha
Industry and Commerce Dr Sithembiso Nyoni
Transport and Infrastructural Development Felix Mhona
Energy and Power Development Edgar Moyo
National Housing and Social Amenities Daniel Garwe Yeukai Simbanegavi
Lands Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr Anxious Jongwe Masuka Vangelis Haritatos Davis Marapira
Health and Child Care Douglas Mombeshora
Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) Lovemore Matuke
Skills Audit and Development Prof Paul Mavima

