Elections In Zimbabwe Latest News
ZANU PF Speaks On Title Deeds, Land Ownership, 99-year Leases, 2023 Elections
2 hours ago
17 Comments
"Postponement Of 2023 Elections Will Plunge Zimbabwe Into A Constitutional Crisis"
1 day ago
33 Comments
Silobela Chief Orders Subjects To Mobilise Votes For ZANU PF
2 days ago
68 Comments
ZANU PF Reinstates "Tumbwa Brewer" As Chipinge South Candidate
3 days ago
27 Comments
Villagers To Be Gathered At Polling Stations And Vote ZANU PF, Says Mohadi
3 days ago
61 Comments
Kembo Mohadi Orders Chiefs To Ensure Their Subjects Vote For ZANU PF
3 days ago
37 Comments
Chamisa Demands Aspiring CCC Candidates Prove Loyalty To "The Creator"
4 days ago
30 Comments
Electoral Act Gives Mnangagwa Too Much Power - Chamisa
4 days ago
55 Comments
Mnangagwa To Proclaim Election Date In May
4 days ago
72 Comments
Gokwe Nembudziya People Still Love Me - Wadyajena
4 days ago
36 Comments
SADC Yet To State Its Position On Zimbabwe's Readiness To Hold Elections
5 days ago
21 Comments
ZANU PF Secures 210 Brand New Campaign Cars For Candidates
5 days ago
63 Comments
75% Of Registered Voters Eager To Vote - Survey
6 days ago
28 Comments
ZANU PF Accuses CCC Of Infiltration
6 days ago
81 Comments
CCC Candidate Selection Process Now At Second Stage
6 days ago
20 Comments
Latest Jobs
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Director: Works And Estates Department
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Deputy Bursar: Planning And Projects
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
University Relations And Communication Officer: Information And Public Relations
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Communications Officer: Information And Public Relations
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Marketing Development And Research Officer: Information And Public Relations
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Information Officer: Information And Public Relations
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Monitoring And Evaluation Officer: Human Resources And Legal Affairs
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Senior Assistant Registrar/ Assistant Registrar: Human Resources And Legal Affairs
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Senior Assistant Registrar/ Assistant Registrar: Human Resources And Legal Affairs
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023