Home
News
Market
Jobs
Education Latest News
Extra Lessons: Teachers, Parents Face Corruption Charges - Govt
2 days ago
33 Comments
Government Neglecting Matabeleland South Schools - Parents
3 days ago
11 Comments
Illegal For Schools To Force Parents To Buy Uniforms From Them - Minister
3 days ago
11 Comments
ZIMSEC Registration Mop-up Exercise Insufficient - Teachers
5 days ago
6 Comments
Teachers Arrested Over Extra Lessons
5 days ago
39 Comments
Mnangagwa Backtracks On Free Education Pledge
6 days ago
23 Comments
New Curriculum And CALA Here To Stay
1 week ago
32 Comments
Schools Not Responsible For Exam Leakages - ARTUZ
1 week ago
15 Comments
"Capacitation Of Teachers For Competence Based Curriculum Framework Ongoing"
1 week ago
7 Comments
Teachers Defy Govt As Paid Holiday Extra Lessons Continue Unabated
1 week ago
35 Comments
ZIMSEC Examination Fees "Unhumane" - Teachers
2 weeks ago
26 Comments
Wild Animals Force Children Out Of Schools In Mbire
2 weeks ago
14 Comments
Unicef Says 129 Million Girls Are Out Of School Worldwide
2 weeks ago
8 Comments
MP Demands Explanation From Minister Education Over Teachers4ED Outfit
2 weeks ago
6 Comments
Cabinet Approves Introduction Of Work-for-Fees Programme
3 weeks ago
11 Comments
Older Posts
Latest Jobs
More
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Director: Works And Estates Department
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Deputy Bursar: Planning And Projects
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
University Relations And Communication Officer: Information And Public Relations
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Communications Officer: Information And Public Relations
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Marketing Development And Research Officer: Information And Public Relations
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Information Officer: Information And Public Relations
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Monitoring And Evaluation Officer: Human Resources And Legal Affairs
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Senior Assistant Registrar/ Assistant Registrar: Human Resources And Legal Affairs
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Senior Assistant Registrar/ Assistant Registrar: Human Resources And Legal Affairs
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023