Governance Latest News
Chivayo Imports Rolls Royce From UK Amid Anger Over Gwanda Solar Project
1 hour ago
17 Comments
CiZC Criticises President Mnangagwa For Labelling NGOs "Rogue"
20 hours ago
22 Comments
Bulawayo City Appoints Substantive Director Of Engineering Services
21 hours ago
6 Comments
Eswatini Describes Gold Mafia As A Personal Fight Against Uebert Angel
1 day ago
73 Comments
Government Will Regularise Illegal Settlements - VP Chiwenga
1 day ago
28 Comments
CCC Councillors Have Fared Well - Chamisa
2 days ago
27 Comments
Victoria Falls Mayor Wants Housing Waiting List Scrapped
2 weeks ago
14 Comments
Tsholotsho Given Town Status
2 weeks ago
24 Comments
Gold Mafia: Simon Rudland Has Issued A Response
2 weeks ago
33 Comments
Gold MAFIA: ZAPU Calls For Protest At Uebert Angel's Church In South Africa
2 weeks ago
33 Comments
Gold Mafia: RBZ Has Frozen Uebert Angel's Accounts
2 weeks ago
77 Comments
Uebert Angel Says President Mnangagwa Doesn't Take Bribes
2 weeks ago
58 Comments
ZANU PF Won't Act On Gold Mafia - Mamombe
2 weeks ago
21 Comments
Gold Mafia: Government To Punish Criminals
2 weeks ago
33 Comments
GMB Announce Appointment Of New CEO
3 weeks ago
5 Comments
Latest Jobs
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Director: Works And Estates Department
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Deputy Bursar: Planning And Projects
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
University Relations And Communication Officer: Information And Public Relations
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Communications Officer: Information And Public Relations
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Marketing Development And Research Officer: Information And Public Relations
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Information Officer: Information And Public Relations
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Monitoring And Evaluation Officer: Human Resources And Legal Affairs
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Senior Assistant Registrar/ Assistant Registrar: Human Resources And Legal Affairs
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Senior Assistant Registrar/ Assistant Registrar: Human Resources And Legal Affairs
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023