General Latest News
Zimbabwe Should Address "Negative Perception" To Attract Investment – EU
1 day ago
30 Comments
NAMA 21 Award Winners 25 February 2023
2 months ago
0 Comments
"Successful Marriages Still Possible Despite 100% Increases In Divorce Cases"
2 months ago
0 Comments
City Of Bulawayo Recommissions Two Supply Dams
2 months ago
0 Comments
Air Force Of Zimbabwe Probes Plane Crashes
2 months ago
0 Comments
Armed Female "Rapists" Attack Hitchhiker
2 months ago
0 Comments
JUST IN: "Boss Dhama" Granted RTGS 50 000 Bail
2 months ago
0 Comments
Mine Security Guard Goes Missing
2 months ago
0 Comments
Man (63), Plus Cart Drawn By Donkeys Swept Away By Flooded River
2 months ago
0 Comments
"Turkish Firm Completes Feasibility Study On NRZ's Recapitalisation"
2 months ago
0 Comments
Police Under Spotlight Over "US$10 Bribes"
2 months ago
0 Comments
Corrupt Cricket Fan Tries To Influence Chevrons Star Into Match Fixing
2 months ago
0 Comments
No Likelihood Of Lake Kariba Spilling - ZRA
2 months ago
0 Comments
ZESA Blames Copper Cables Theft On Government Policy
2 months ago
0 Comments
Indian Businessman Found Not Guilty Of Defrauding Forex Dealers US$765 000
2 months ago
0 Comments
Latest Jobs
Sandvik
Graduate Trainees: Mechatronics engineering
3 hours ago
Deadline:
May. 05, 2023
Sandvik
Graduate Trainees: Purchasing and Supply
3 hours ago
Deadline:
May. 05, 2023
Sandvik
Graduate Trainees: Environment health and safety
3 hours ago
Deadline:
May. 05, 2023
Ulendo Human Capital
Hospital Administrator
4 hours ago
Deadline:
May. 30, 2023
Young Africa International
Supervisory Board Members
4 hours ago
Deadline:
May. 15, 2023
Terre des Hommes Italia
National Coordinator
4 hours ago
Deadline:
May. 12, 2023
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
Contact Centre Agents x3
5 hours ago
Deadline:
May. 07, 2023
Jacob Bethel Corporation Zimbabwe (PVT) Ltd
Technical Sales Representative
5 hours ago
Deadline:
May. 02, 2023
JF Kapnek Trust Zimbabwe
District Strategic Information Assistant (DSIA)
5 hours ago
Deadline:
May. 05, 2023