Football Latest News
Green Fuel Fires Coaches, Appoints Rodwell Dhlakama
2 days ago
11 Comments
Premier Soccer League Match-day Six, Fixtures And Venues
3 days ago
8 Comments
Green Fuel F.C. Coaches Given Ultimatum
3 days ago
10 Comments
SRC Optimistic After Meeting FIFA, CAF Delegation
4 days ago
13 Comments
Nakamba’s Luton Town Seals Premier League Play-offs Spot
4 days ago
5 Comments
Marshall Munetsi Nominated For The Marc-Vivien Foe Award
5 days ago
10 Comments
Highlanders Beat Dynamos On Penalties To Lift Uhuru Cup
6 days ago
29 Comments
Independence Day Cup A Must-win For Herbert Maruwa
1 week ago
16 Comments
AFC Bournemouth Coach On Jordan Zemura's Decision To Leave Club
1 week ago
15 Comments
Premier Soccer League Officials Invited To Meet FIFA/CAF Delegation
1 week ago
22 Comments
FIFA Delegation Expected In Zimbabwe On Monday
1 week ago
18 Comments
Isau Mupfumi Commences Sakubva Stadium Refurbishment
1 week ago
14 Comments
Simba Bhora Win Again, Cranborne Bullets Fall To Yadah
1 week ago
16 Comments
FC Platinum To Provide Litmus Test For CAPS United's Mettle
1 week ago
11 Comments
Jordan Zemura Focused On Bournemouth Despite Udinese Deal
1 week ago
9 Comments
Latest Jobs
More
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Director: Works And Estates Department
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Deputy Bursar: Planning And Projects
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
University Relations And Communication Officer: Information And Public Relations
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Communications Officer: Information And Public Relations
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Marketing Development And Research Officer: Information And Public Relations
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Information Officer: Information And Public Relations
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Monitoring And Evaluation Officer: Human Resources And Legal Affairs
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Senior Assistant Registrar/ Assistant Registrar: Human Resources And Legal Affairs
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Senior Assistant Registrar/ Assistant Registrar: Human Resources And Legal Affairs
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023