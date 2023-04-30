Home
Disasters/Emergencies/Crisis/Calamity Latest News
President Mnangagwa’s Escort Team Members Die In An Accident
1 day ago
33 Comments
Pastor Drowned While Baptising Congregants
3 weeks ago
43 Comments
Chinhoyi Family In Accident On Way To UFIC Service, 4 Youths Die
3 weeks ago
22 Comments
Pictures: Cyclone Freddy Has Killed Over 320 In Malawi
1 month ago
11 Comments
Cyclone Freddy: AFM Of Zimbabwe In Solidarity With AFM Malawi
1 month ago
14 Comments
Headman Nkunzi Has Died, Declared Liberation War Hero
1 month ago
13 Comments
Twin Sisters Die In Beitbridge Fire
1 month ago
27 Comments
Police Concerned As More Minors Drown
1 month ago
9 Comments
Two Minors Die From Water Burns, Drowning
1 month ago
15 Comments
Dogs Maul 17-year-old Boy To Death In Banket, Owner Terrorizing Villagers
2 months ago
29 Comments
"PamaChina" —A New Hotspot For Vehicle and Valuables Theft
2 months ago
16 Comments
Uncollected Gabarge: Harare Mayor Mafume Scoffs At EMA's "Taking Over" Declaration
2 months ago
38 Comments
"I Thought I Was Dead," Zimbabwean Man Narrates Limpopo Bus Crash
2 months ago
8 Comments
Turkey Appeals To Zimbabwe For Aid Following Earthquake
2 months ago
11 Comments
Five People Survive Plane Crash In Chivhu
2 months ago
8 Comments
Latest Jobs
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Director: Works And Estates Department
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Deputy Bursar: Planning And Projects
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
University Relations And Communication Officer: Information And Public Relations
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Communications Officer: Information And Public Relations
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Marketing Development And Research Officer: Information And Public Relations
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Information Officer: Information And Public Relations
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Monitoring And Evaluation Officer: Human Resources And Legal Affairs
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Senior Assistant Registrar/ Assistant Registrar: Human Resources And Legal Affairs
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Senior Assistant Registrar/ Assistant Registrar: Human Resources And Legal Affairs
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023